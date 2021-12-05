Arteris Inc’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris’ (NASDAQ:AIP) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 6th. Arteris had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Arteris stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Arteris has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

