Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,162 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

