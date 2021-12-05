Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $163.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,415. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

