Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.01 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $25.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,850.41. 1,333,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,866.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,733.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

