Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 267.7% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $159.38. 8,750,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

