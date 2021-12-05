Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282,068. The company has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

