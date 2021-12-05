Arrow Financial Corp Buys 175 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,297. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

