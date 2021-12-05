Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $35,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.78 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

