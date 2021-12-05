Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Arko stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.