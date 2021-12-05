Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 750 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,476,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 117,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

