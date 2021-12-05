Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,341,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGM opened at $56.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31.

