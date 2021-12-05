Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $611,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

