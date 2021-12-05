Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.