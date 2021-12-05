Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $223.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $228.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

