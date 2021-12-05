argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stake Lifted by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. argenx accounts for about 5.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $283.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.93. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Raymond James raised argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.41.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

