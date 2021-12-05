ArdCoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.70 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $68,706.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00238954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

