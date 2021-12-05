Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,004. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 487,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after buying an additional 94,523 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after buying an additional 490,102 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.