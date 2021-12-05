Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $254,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $2,201,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,872,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $355,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.