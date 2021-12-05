Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $7.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,199,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,930,324. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 253,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.