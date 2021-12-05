Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.