Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.35. 934,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,317. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. Appian has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

