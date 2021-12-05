APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

