APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

