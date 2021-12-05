APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys 7,071 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF comprises 3.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13.

