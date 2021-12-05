Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Anglo American stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

