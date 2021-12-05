Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOMR. Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.