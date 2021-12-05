Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,258.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. Andritz has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

