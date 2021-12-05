Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 543 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $19,862.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $83,962.08.

On Friday, October 8th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,012 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

