Analyzing Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) & Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Bon Natural Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.46 $10.77 million $1.85 6.98 Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.19 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Bon Natural Life.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Bon Natural Life on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.