Analyzing Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ocugen alerts:

28.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ocugen and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 26.92 -$21.82 million N/A N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ocugen and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ocugen currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 37.15%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.56%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Ocugen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.