Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.89. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

