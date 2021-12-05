Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

RY opened at $100.21 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

