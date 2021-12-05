Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce sales of $62.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $245.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $262.88 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $269.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 192,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,515. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.