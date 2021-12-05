Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post $7.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.78. Nucor posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 463.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $22.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.15 to $23.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $17.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

NUE stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.50. 4,210,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,574. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 90.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Nucor by 7.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 501,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 290.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

