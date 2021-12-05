Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

NLS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

NLS opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

