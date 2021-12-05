Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $263.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.10 million and the lowest is $258.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $269.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $305,436. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.