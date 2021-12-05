Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $4,212,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GTY opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 89.14%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
