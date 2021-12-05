Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $4,212,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

