Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GAN reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. 644,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.37. GAN has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,189. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of GAN by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GAN by 384.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 319,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.