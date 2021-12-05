Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report sales of $200.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 443,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

