Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 236.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $41.70. 1,028,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,292. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

