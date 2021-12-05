Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report sales of $90.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.19 million. Ambarella posted sales of $62.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $331.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.40 million to $332.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $394.85 million, with estimates ranging from $389.50 million to $404.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $193.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.