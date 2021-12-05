Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce sales of $378.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.20 million. Welbilt reported sales of $320.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,918,000 after buying an additional 1,611,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,118,000 after buying an additional 692,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

