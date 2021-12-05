Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post $5.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.81 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,285,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.