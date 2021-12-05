Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.