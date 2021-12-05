Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post $108.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.47 million and the lowest is $107.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $417.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.28 million to $417.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.85 million, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,430,000 after acquiring an additional 902,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.44. 100,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.