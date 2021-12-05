Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.94 Million

Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce $29.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.89 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $104.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $104.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 4,019,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,806. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 117,004 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,986,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,415,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

