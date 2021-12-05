Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $434.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.40 million and the lowest is $409.30 million. Materion reported sales of $339.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $130,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

