Analysts Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post $14.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $15.70 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $9.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $53.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%.

GBNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

GBNH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,186. The company has a market cap of $92.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

