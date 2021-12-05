Analysts Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to report sales of $158.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.00 million to $166.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $597.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $605.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.63 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $678.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

