AMO Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.73 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $48.73 million and $1.01 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00238449 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

